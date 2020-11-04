Calvia, Mallorca. archive photo. 04-11-2020 Ultima Hora

There will be no Christmas lights in the streets in Calvia this year, including the popular areas of Magalluf, Santa Ponsa and Palmanova and the 130,000 euros budget will be allocated to social causes instead, according to Calvia Town Hall.

Mayor Alfonso Rodríguez Badal announced the move via Facebook stressing that he wants to “help the families of Calvia who are struggling and face a very bleak Christmas.”

Some of the Christmas light budget will be used to boost food aid for vulnerable families and the rest of the money will be used to promote a campaign to make sure that all children have a present to open at Christmas.

“Calvia City Council wants to make sure that not having lights in the streets means tables will be lit up on Three Kings day."

The coronavirus pandemic and a disastrous tourist season have shaken Calvia's economy to the core and thousands of people have turned to Social Services for help for the first time ever in their lives because they have no work and no money.

At least 1,129 new families have been helped by Social Services already this year with 3,329 grants approved by September 30. By the end of 2020 the economic bill will be around 1,300,000 euros, which is 565 % more than in 2019.

Good reception

There’s been an overwhelming response to the Mayor's Facebook announcement and Mayor Badal says he’s taking note of all proposals received from residents.

To make up for the lack of Christmas spirit in the streets Calvia City Council is planning some activities, including a Mostra de Cuines de Nadal when restaurants will be decorated and will offer set menus every weekend.