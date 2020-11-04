Employment
Monthly unemployment in the Balearics rises six per cent
Up over sixty per cent from last October
The latest unemployment figures show that there were 81,713 unemployed in the Balearics in October, an increase of 4,601 from September and by 5.97%. Compared with October 2019, the increase was 31,127 (61.5%). The number of unemployed is the highest for an October since 2013, when the figure was 82,486. The percentage increases, both monthly and year-on-year, are the highest in the country.
By sectors, unemployment rose in all of them, with the exception of construction, where there was a fall of 78 people to 9,171 unemployed. Services accounted for 77.3% of all unemployed - 63,196 people, an increase of 4,106 compared with September.
During October, 19,892 employment contracts were signed. These represented a decrease of 13% compared with September (2,986 fewer contracts) and a fall of 54% year-on-year (23,579 fewer contracts). The bulk of the October contracts - 16,149 - were temporary, and 14,863 of all contracts were for jobs in the services sector.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.