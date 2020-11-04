A further rise in unemployment in the Balearics. 04-11-2020 Jaume Morey

Shares:

The latest unemployment figures show that there were 81,713 unemployed in the Balearics in October, an increase of 4,601 from September and by 5.97%. Compared with October 2019, the increase was 31,127 (61.5%). The number of unemployed is the highest for an October since 2013, when the figure was 82,486. The percentage increases, both monthly and year-on-year, are the highest in the country.

By sectors, unemployment rose in all of them, with the exception of construction, where there was a fall of 78 people to 9,171 unemployed. Services accounted for 77.3% of all unemployed - 63,196 people, an increase of 4,106 compared with September.

During October, 19,892 employment contracts were signed. These represented a decrease of 13% compared with September (2,986 fewer contracts) and a fall of 54% year-on-year (23,579 fewer contracts). The bulk of the October contracts - 16,149 - were temporary, and 14,863 of all contracts were for jobs in the services sector.