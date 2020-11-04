Francina Armengol, who was in Ibiza on Wednesday. 04-11-2020 Sergio Cañizares

Shares:

Speaking in Ibiza on Wednesday, President Armengol echoed previous government statements by saying that she didn't believe that home confinement was needed for the Balearics at the present time. "It's a very tough measure," she admitted, but didn't rule out there being an order to stay home if the epidemiological situation demands this.

Armengol added that the cumulative incidence of cases indicates that the situation in the Balearics is "much better" than in the rest of the country (with the exception of the Canaries). The government is banking on a policy of explaining to the public that they have to live with the virus and follow the recommendations for preventing infection.

With regard to the curfew in Ibiza, which starts at 10pm and not midnight as on the other islands, the president said that any alteration to this earlier start will depend on results over the coming days. The 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 is 253.51 for the Balearics as a whole, and Armengol noted that of the individual islands, Ibiza's incidence is 336.01, compared with 240 in Mallorca, 115.64 in Minorca and 57.8 in Formentera.

The positive test rate in Ibiza is, however, coming down, although at 10.29 it remains well above the 6.46 for the region. The data "are still worrying", she conceded.

The president of the Council of Ibiza, Vicent Marí, trusted that the latest measures will be "sufficient" to bend the curve in Ibiza. He thanked the people of Ibiza for their "unity", as it is "important that we are all one" in looking to overcome the disease. "There will be no economic recovery until the virus is over."