Dr. Javier Arranz speaking on Wednesday. 04-11-2020 IB3

Dr. Javier Arranz, spokesperson for the regional infectious diseases committee, said on Wednesday that ports and airports in the Balearics would be closed before there was an order for home confinement of the population.

Confinement was not something being considered, "because the incidence is one of the lowest in Spain". "We are an archipelago and there are other measures which could be taken before this, such as closing ports and airports. Measures under way are paying off, albeit slowly. I do not believe that home confinement is an option at the moment."

Specifically asked about possible closure of ports and airports over the early December holiday period and at Christmas, Arranz acknowledged that this has been considered but that, for now, it hasn't been felt to be necessary.

If most regions on the mainland had not closed their borders to inter-regional travel, he suggested that ports and airports would probably have to be closed in order to prevent infected people arriving in the Balearics. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that infected people have been arriving. "There have been cases of people who have come from Madrid and who have tested positive." This, he argued, was a greater source of contagion than migrants on boats or "the few tourists" who are coming to the Balearics.