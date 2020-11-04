The positive test rate is back to over seven per cent. 04-11-2020

The positive test rate has risen again. Wednesday's figures show a rate of 7.26% - 241 new positive cases from a test base of 3,321. The official number of deaths has increased by one to 374.

IB-Salut is at present attending to a total of 3,279 people in the Balearics. Fifteen more patients have left hospital and a further 113 being monitored by primary care have recovered.

The number of patients on hospital wards has risen by 28 to 193. In Mallorca, the number has increased by seventeen to 129 and in Ibiza by eleven to 61. In Minorca, the number remains three.

In intensive care units, the number of patients is down by one to 49; there are 41 patients in Mallorca, whereas there were 42 on Tuesday. In Ibiza and Minorca, the numbers are five and three respectively.

At municipal level, there has been an increase of 25 to 271 in the number of active cases in Manacor.