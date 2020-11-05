The Guardia Civil are investigating. 05-11-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

The Guardia Civil is investigating a robbery that took place on Wednesday night in a house in Sóller.



The events occurred in a house on the Camí de Fornalutx when at least two thieves broke into the house while the owner was inside.



The elderly man was violently restrained and tied up so that he could not escape.

They then searched the house for money, jewelry, or other valuables.



The elderly man, who was eventually able to free himself and call for help, had to be treated by the emergency services for injuries sustained during his ordeal.