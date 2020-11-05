Crime
Elderly man assaulted and tied up while home is robbed in Soller
Victime tied up whille home was robbed
The Guardia Civil is investigating a robbery that took place on Wednesday night in a house in Sóller.
The events occurred in a house on the Camí de Fornalutx when at least two thieves broke into the house while the owner was inside.
The elderly man was violently restrained and tied up so that he could not escape.
They then searched the house for money, jewelry, or other valuables.
The elderly man, who was eventually able to free himself and call for help, had to be treated by the emergency services for injuries sustained during his ordeal.
