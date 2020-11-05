The tourist industry is suffering. 05-11-2020

The hospitality sector, through the Juntos con la Hostelería platform (made up of FIAB, Hostelería de España and Aecoc), has requested direct aid to the sector worth 8,500 million euros from the autonomous communities and the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto.



The proposed measures, which include direct aid, fiscal, economic and labour measures, fall within the framework of the Hospitality Support Plan announced last week by Minister Reyes Maroto.



From the sector, they calculate that 8,500 million euros would be necessary to avoid the loss of more than a million jobs and the disappearance of a third of the hotel establishments, that is, 100,000 premises.



In addition, the hospitality industry has ensured that with this amount a “very considerable” impact on the public coffers could be prevented in terms of reducing the collection of VAT, personal income tax, special taxes, corporation tax and social security contributions.



The hospitality sector in Spain represents 6.2% of GDP, generates 1.7 million jobs and contributes close to 17,500 million euros to the state’s public coffers, according to 2019 data.



To date, more than 65,000 hospitality businesses have closed, more than 350,000 jobs have disappeared and turnover has decreased by more than 50% compared to the previous year. To all this must be added the consequences in the more than 30,000 companies associated with the hospitality industry, whose joint turnover accounts for about 20% of the national GDP.



The sector has pointed out that hospitality establishments “have been affected for months by total closures and making an effort to apply restrictive health measures without any specific financial support.”

“All this despite the fact that, according to the latest reports from the Ministry of Health, in bars and restaurants less than 3.3% of the infections accumulated in Spain since May of this year”, they have assured.