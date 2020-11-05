Rafa Nadal is a hit with Balearic residents. 04-11-2020 YOAN VALAT

Tennis player Rafa Nadal, basketball player Pau Gasol, singer Alejandro Sanz, and actor Antonio Banderas are among the public figures that residents in the Balearics would honor with a special edition of banknotes for their contribution during the pandemic, according to a survey carried out by Bankinter.

Among the different professional categories surveyed, almost seven out of every ten Balearic residents would be in favor of including health workers on the banknotes.

In addition to health workers, actors and singers (16%), athletes (16%) and businessmen (12%) are some of the professional categories best valued by those surveyed to deserve this distinction, according to the statement from the bank.

According to this study, 59% of Balearic residents would see it positive to pay tribute to society from banknotes illustrated with the faces of well-known characters from various social spheres, as a formula for recognizing the role played by all of them during the hardest months of the pandemic.

The category best valued according to the survey has been that of health workers, which has concentrated 71% of the vote. Within this category, those surveyed have highlighted personalities such as Margarita del Val (26%), virologist and immunologist of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC). They are followed by Aroa López (24%), emergency supervisor at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital, who gave voice to the struggle of essential health workers and workers with an emotional speech during the state funeral for the victims and Flora Espejo (10%), the nurse from the Madrid Health Service, for her defense of public health.

The singers and actors who experienced the total closure of culture are the second most voted option to star in the illustrations of the banknotes.

In this sense, the singer Alejandro Sanz (16%), the actor Antonio Banderas (13%), who contributed through the donation of medical supplies for the fight against Covid-19 in several hospitals, are the ones chosen by the respondents .