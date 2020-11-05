Relatives convinced Palma murderer to turn himself in
Concern about reprisals
Relatives of Antonio Cortés, charged with the murder of his wife Reme on Tuesday night, convinced him to turn himself in to the police once they learned that he had killed her and that there hadn't been a road accident, which is what he initially maintained had happened.
The relatives, it would appear, were particularly concerned at the prospect of reprisal. If he didn't turn himself in, "they will kill us all". They were referring to possible war between gypsy clans that could arise.
When he phoned family members on Tuesday night, his calls were very confusing. He finally stated that there had been an "accident" and that Reme was dead, but this wasn't a road accident. "I've really messed up," he said repeatedly.
