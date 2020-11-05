Balearics coronavirus figures for Thursday
The R rate is barely above one
The Thursday report from the Balearic health ministry gives a positive test rate of 5.57% - 181 new positive cases from 3,252 tests. On Wednesday, the rate had climbed to 7.26% (241 cases from 3,321 tests), so the Thursday figures are somewhat more encouraging. The number of fatalities, however, has risen by one to 375.
Of the 181 cases, 152 are in Mallorca, where the number of patients on hospital wards has risen by a further fourteen to 143. The number of patients in Mallorca's intensive care units remains 42.
Ibiza has twenty new cases and sixty patients on wards - one fewer than Wednesday. The number of ICU patients is still five. In Minorca there are nine new cases and no changes to patient numbers on wards and in ICU - three in both instances.
A total of 179 people have recovered, 22 of whom were in hospital. The total number of people who have recovered, according to IB-Salut, is 15,576. The figure for the total number of positive cases is 19,612, as noted on the IB-Salut website, although the daily report gives a slightly higher figure - 19,717.
The R rate has come down to 1.07.
