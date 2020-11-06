Capdepera, Mallorca. 04-11-2020 Humphrey Carter

The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 24 degrees with occasional clouds, strong winds and a low of 17.

Calvia is sunny with easterly winds gusting up to 35 kilometres an hour, a high of 25 and a low of 15 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Es Camp de Mar.

There’s hazy sunshine in Santanyi, but it’s blustery there too, with a high of 23 degrees falling to 16 after dark.

Black clouds are gathering in Pollensa and there’s a good chance of showers so don’t leave home without your umbrella! The daytime high of 24 degrees will drop to 15 overnight.

Banyalbufar is fogbound for most of the day with sunny intervals and fierce winds gusting up to 50 kilometres an hour. The mercury is hovering around 24 degrees and the low is 18.