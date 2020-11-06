Classified adverts 31-10-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

MALLORCACARHIRECOMPANY.COM Long term vehicle rental available from just 10 € per day. Call 627-294626.



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress .com



GARDENER, POOL MAN, caretaker is looking for work. Experienced. 633-664033.





NEW BIKE NEVER BEEN USED. Decathlon Btwin original 7. Bought for 1,000 € and selling for bargain price of 395 €. Complete with helmet and tyre accessories. Pop along to Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustín or call Angela on 609-848622.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (has own car). Call 610-296076.



DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contant Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com



580 M² MAJORCAN "Casa Senyorial" in need of renovation in a very central location in the historic town of Muro in northern Majorca. MUR20314 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



DELIGHTFUL four bedroom country house on a plot of 5,500 m² with outstanding countryside views for sale near the village of Selva, Central Majorca. SEL52446 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771



