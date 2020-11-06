Antonio Cortés surrounded by Police in Secar de la Real, Palma. 04-11-2020 A. Sepúlveda

Shares:

Police are stepping up surveillance in the Secar de la Real neighbourhood of Palma to prevent clashes between the two families involved in the alleged murder of Remedios Cortés on Tuesday night.

Antonio Cortés has been charged with allegedly murdering his wife, Remedios after an argument in their car on the Camí de Ca na Verda, near the town of El Hoyo. Her body was found in the undergrowth of a nearby wood.

Investigators are still trying to clarify exactly what happened on Tuesday night and are curious as to why Antonio Cortés got rid of his and his wife’s mobile phones and why he undressed her after allegedly killing her.

The autopsy revealed that Remedios had been hit with a stone 21 times and her face disfigured with a screwdriver. Forensics experts have also taken samples to determine whether she was sexually assaulted.

Antonio Cortés called his relatives around 22:15pm on Tuesday and claimed saying "I had an accident and Reme is dead."

Cortés later confessed to killing his wife and has told Police he is afraid that her relatives may retaliate by assaulting his parents.

The couple have four children aged 8, 11, 13 and 15 who all live with the victim’s family.

The Feminist Movement of Mallorca has called for a rally at 19:00 in Plaça de Espanya in Palma under the slogan "Not one less."

Antonio Cortés is scheduled to appear in court in Palma on Friday.