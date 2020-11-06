Nervous times for Bulletin office manager
"On the newspaper I am totally impartial but I am a Biden supporter"
These are nervous times for U.S. citizens as the election remains on a knife edge. Many U.S. citizens on the island voted in the elections by post (unlike British citizens, U.S. citizens abroad have the vote for life).
U.S. citizen and Bulletin office manager Christina Buchet has been watching the election closely. She has voted Democrat since she was 18 and obviously she wants Joe Biden in the White House, but she says that is her home life because on the newspaper she is totally impartial!
"I voted Democrat with even greater intensity this time because I want Donald Trump out of office." Christina was even interviewed by local TV station IB3 about the election and what she thought. "Biden will win, it is just a matter of time. We just need to be patient..."
Related Tags
Polls
-
Who do you think will be the next U.S. president?
-
Donald Trump:
20.83%
5
-
Joe Biden:
79.17%
19
- Donald Trump: 20.83%
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Dule / Hace about 1 hour
There is going to be a lot of confusion, frustration and salty tears, when reality sets in.