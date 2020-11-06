Shares:

These are nervous times for U.S. citizens as the election remains on a knife edge. Many U.S. citizens on the island voted in the elections by post (unlike British citizens, U.S. citizens abroad have the vote for life).

U.S. citizen and Bulletin office manager Christina Buchet has been watching the election closely. She has voted Democrat since she was 18 and obviously she wants Joe Biden in the White House, but she says that is her home life because on the newspaper she is totally impartial!

"I voted Democrat with even greater intensity this time because I want Donald Trump out of office." Christina was even interviewed by local TV station IB3 about the election and what she thought. "Biden will win, it is just a matter of time. We just need to be patient..."

Related Tags