Staff under observation
Palma water board recruits private detectives to watch staff
Workers warned to be on their guard
The Palma Water Board and Rubbish Collection Service has taken a rather unusual step....they have recruited private detectives to watch their own staff! The under-cover investigators have been charged with ensuring that staff are doing their job properly and not breaking the rules.
In is unclear what mandate the private detectives have been given; whether they will be trailing dustcarts in un-marked vehicles or keeping watch on road sweepers.
The move has been slammed by unions who claimed it is simply ridiculous.
