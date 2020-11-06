Rubbish collectors being watched. 06-11-2020

Shares:

The Palma Water Board and Rubbish Collection Service has taken a rather unusual step....they have recruited private detectives to watch their own staff! The under-cover investigators have been charged with ensuring that staff are doing their job properly and not breaking the rules.

In is unclear what mandate the private detectives have been given; whether they will be trailing dustcarts in un-marked vehicles or keeping watch on road sweepers.

The move has been slammed by unions who claimed it is simply ridiculous.