Javier Arranz and Patricia Gómez at the Friday press conference. 06-11-2020 Pere Bota

Balearic health minister Patricia Gómez said on Friday that all Covid-related restrictions will remain in force for the next fifteen days. These include the curfew, the start time of which (midnight, except in Ibiza where it is 10pm) is unaltered. Gómez noted that if the epidemiological situation were to worsen, consideration would have to be given to bringing the start time forward.

At the Friday press conference, the minister reiterated previous government statements that home confinement is not felt to be necessary. Noting that the infection rate is not going down as quickly as the government would like, Gómez added that measures are nevertheless working and infections are being contained. The Balearics has the second lowest incidence of the virus among Spain's regions.

Javier Arranz, spokesperson for the regional infectious diseases committee, said that infections are expected to continue to rise slightly for the next couple of weeks. Regarding tests at ports and airports, he observed that the only effective ones would be PCR tests. He noted that there is a growing possibility of saliva tests but that results from these take the same time.