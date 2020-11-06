TV set stolen from call at Palma prison. 06-11-2020

Shares:

An inmate at Palma prison was fuming yesterday when his prized television set was stolen from his cell. He reported the theft to police who suspect that the person responsible has a criminal record!

The TV set is believed to have gone missing while the inmate was exercising outside. A full investigation has been launched. One inmates when told about the robbery was heard to say "you can´t have your porridge and eat it!"