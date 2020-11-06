Palma jail theft
TV set stolen from prison cell!
Inmate furious over missing item
An inmate at Palma prison was fuming yesterday when his prized television set was stolen from his cell. He reported the theft to police who suspect that the person responsible has a criminal record!
The TV set is believed to have gone missing while the inmate was exercising outside. A full investigation has been launched. One inmates when told about the robbery was heard to say "you can´t have your porridge and eat it!"
Comments
Fred / Hace 23 minutes
This made me laugh!!!!!😂🤣