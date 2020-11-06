The positive test rate has risen again. 06-11-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

The Friday figures from the health ministry show that the positive test rate for the Balearics has gone up to 8.34%; the rate on Thursday was 5.57%. From 2,984 tests, there were 249 new positive cases; 219 of these were in Mallorca. The ministry has updated the total number of fatalities - four more to 379.

One hundred and sixty more patients have recovered, fifteen of whom were in hospital. In Mallorca's hospitals there are six fewer patients on wards - 137 - but in Ibiza the number has risen by three to 63 and in Minorca by one to four. In intensive care units the total number of patients in the Balearics has decreased by two to 48 - 40 in Mallorca, five in Ibiza, three in Minorca.

The ministry also reports that the 14-day cumulative incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants rose during the week to November 2 in all of the islands except Minorca. In Mallorca the increase was from 193.7 to 245.4, while in Ibiza it was from 242.2 to 332.6.