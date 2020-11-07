The Tramuntanas from Consell, Mallorca. 23-04-2020 David Fuller

Shares:

It's cloudy and raining in Palma with sunny intervals and a high of 23 degrees falling to 16 overnight.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Son Vida.

It’s wet and windy in Andratx with a top temperature of 23 degrees and a low of 15.

Rain in the morning and sunshine in the afternoon is the forecast for Llucmajor with a high of 22 degrees, moderate-strong southerly winds and a low of 14.

Heavy rain is expected in Alcudia this morning and a mixture of sun and clouds this afternoon, with a high of 25 and an overnight low of 15 degrees.

And it’s 22 degrees and a miserable morning in Deya with heavy rain, a moderate southerly wind and a low of 14.