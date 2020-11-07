Weather
Downpour in Palma
Mallorca Weather
Storms in Mallorca.
The heavens opened this morning in Mallorca and the Island was drenched with torrential rain and thunderstorms. The downpour in Palma caught several people by surprise.
Weather forecast
The State Meteorological Agency, Aemet had forecast a misty start with morning rain and storms in some places but they were a lot stronger than expected.
Winds were gusting up to 80 kilometres an hour on the coast and in the Serra de Tramuntana and up to 70 kilometres an hour in the Pitiusas and southern areas of Mallorca.
