Virtual World Travel Market starts on Monday
Balearics will have a virtual stand
The London World Travel Market (WTM), being held virtually this year, starts on Monday. The Balearics representation will have the key objectives of repositioning the islands as a safe tourism destination and conveying the message that the islands are very well prepared to receive British tourists as and when the health situation allows this.
The Balearics will have its own virtual space for presenting information and for conducting meetings; an online replication of how things would normally be at the exhibition stand in London. This virtual stand will have co-exhibitors - the Councils of Mallorca, Minorca, Ibiza and Formentera; Calvia and Palma town halls; and the Alcudia and Cala Millor tourism consortiums. Each of them will have a space to manage meeting agendas and present information.
On Monday at 11am (CET) there will be a Balearics destination briefing, a thirty-minute presentation involving the four councils and with an opening speech by the tourism minister, Iago Negueruela. On Wednesday at 10am (CET) there will be an online press conference with Negueruela and President Armengol. This will explain the latest initiatives for restarting tourism activity as soon as possible.
The minister and the director-general for tourism, Rosana Morillo, will be holding various meetings with tour operators, airlines and ABTA.
