The test rate continues to go up and down. 07-11-2020 Agencies

The positive test rate continues to fluctuate. It was 8.34% from 2,984 tests and 249 cases on Friday, and Saturday's figures are 195 new cases and a rate of 6.25% from 3,122 tests.

The Balearic health ministry reports one more fatality, increasing the total since the start of the pandemic to 380. There have been 20,254 positive cases since March.

Sixteen more patients have left hospital and another 176 who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. On hospital wards there are 137 patients in Mallorca (no change from Friday); 66 in Ibiza (three more); and five in Minorca (one more).

The number of patients in Mallorca's intensive care units has risen by one to 41; in Ibiza and Minorca the numbers remain the same - five and three respectively.

The R rate is still currently 1.07.