Balearics coronavirus figures for Sunday
Test rate has fallen again
The Sunday figures from the Balearic health ministry are encouraging in one regard - the positive test rate is just over the World Health Organization five per cent target. With 156 new positive cases from 3,069 tests, the rate is 5.08%. This rate has been going up and down for several weeks. Nevertheless, given the number of tests, it is quite low. On Friday, by way of comparison, it was 8.34% from 2,984 tests, and on Saturday 6.25% from 3,122 tests.
In Balearic hospitals there are 218 patients on wards, ten more than on Saturday. The number of patients in intensive care units has fallen by two to 47.
Twelve more patients have been discharged from hospitals and another 115 who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. In Mallorca, primary care is currently monitoring 2,644 cases.
