Minors sanctioned in es Molinar
Minors sanctioned in Palma neighbourhood
Local and National Police busted an illegal party in the es Molinar district of Palma after a large number of local residents called Police to report a barbecue on the terrace of a local building at 0130 in the morning.
Officers say 7 minors were cited for drinking alcohol, taking drugs and violating the curfew and 2 were sanctioned for drug possession.
Police also revealed that although the youths were from es Molinar, they did not live in the building, but were able to access the terrace and presumed that they wouldn’t be discovered because it’s relatively secluded.
