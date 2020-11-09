Health
Palma brothel raided
Palma coronavirus restrictions
National and Local Police broke into a brothel in the Son Cotoner neighbourhood of Palma in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police say 5 prostitutes and one client were in the apartment which allegedly operates as a nightclub for sex workers.
Two people were cited for illegal activity and the client was sanctioned for breaking the coronavirus curfew.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.