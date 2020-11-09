Police raid in Son Cotoner, Palma. 08-11-2020 Ultima Hora

National and Local Police broke into a brothel in the Son Cotoner neighbourhood of Palma in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police say 5 prostitutes and one client were in the apartment which allegedly operates as a nightclub for sex workers.

Two people were cited for illegal activity and the client was sanctioned for breaking the coronavirus curfew.