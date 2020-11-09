Truck & car crash in Bunyola. 09-11-2020 Ultima Hora

A Spanish truck driver has been killed in a traffic accident on Carretera s’Esgleieta in the Municipality of Bunyola.

Witnesses say the 40 year-old construction company worker collided with the kerb, lost control and overturned his vehicle at around 07:40 on Monday.

A passenger in the truck was injured and has been transferred to Son Espases Hospital for treatment and a car driver who was also involved in the accident, managed to escape unharmed.

Hem actuat, juntament amb els companys de @BombersPalma, @SAMU061IB i @guardiacivil a un greu accident de trànsit a @ajBunyola pic.twitter.com/RNQ3nqhaOW — Bombers de Mallorca (@BombersdeMca) November 9, 2020

Guardia Civil Traffic Police, SAMU 061 Emergency Ambulance, Palma Fire Brigade, Mallorca Fire Brigade and Bunyola Local Police have all been deployed to the scene.

Emergency services were unable to save the truck driver's life.