Democrats celebrate their win in Mallorca
Spanish PM congratulates Biden
U.S. residents in Mallorca celebrate Biden's victory.
U.S. citizens in Mallorca were busy celebrating Joe Biden's victory over the weekend, hailing it as the dawn of a new era.
Democrat supporters had faced an anxious wait after the election but on Saturday the champagne was flowing. Hundreds of U.S. citizens living in Spain voted by post.
Outgoing President Donald Trump was hugely unpopular in Spain with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez one of the first to congratulate Biden.
