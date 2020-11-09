Service at Anglican Church

Service at Anglican Church

09-11-2020

A Remembrance Day service was held at the Anglican Church in Palma last Sunday, and the Vice Consul Elaine Brannan read the lesson. Another Remembrance Service will be held on Wednesday 11th November commencing at 10.45a.m.

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.