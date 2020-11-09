Remembrance Day service at Anglican Church
Don´t forget there will be another service on Wednesday
A Remembrance Day service was held at the Anglican Church in Palma last Sunday, and the Vice Consul Elaine Brannan read the lesson. Another Remembrance Service will be held on Wednesday 11th November commencing at 10.45a.m.
