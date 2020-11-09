Call to reactivate cruise tourism in the Balearics
Yes to Cruise Ships group wanting the ships to return
The president of the Pimem small to medium-sized businesses federation, Jordi Mora, insisted on Monday that "we cannot consider cruise ships with the prejudices of the past". Also the spokesperson for the 'Sí als Creuers' (Yes to Cruise Ships) lobby group, Mora noted that many other types of tourism have been affected this year and that "we must support cruise tourism, as it will provide a boost to the complementary offer (bars, restaurants, shops, etc.)".
"This winter is going to be very tough," he stressed. "In the Canary Islands they have been smart and have presented very strict protocols which have been approved by the national ministry of health. The Balearics must do the same. Stop uttering fine words and take a decisive step in presenting a clear and safe protocol.
"It's not a matter of competing against each other but of moving tourism in a safe fashion. All tourism that can come to the Balearics safely must be promoted in order to reactivate the islands' economy. Turnover in the restaurant sector has fallen seventy per cent, taxi drivers by 80%, a similar percentage to catering companies and to retail."
