Hospital admissions have risen again. 09-11-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

As always, Monday's figures from the Balearic health ministry indicate a lower number of tests than the rest of the week. From the 1,222 tests, there were 107 positive cases: 102 in Mallorca, two in Ibiza and three in Minorca. The test rate has therefore increased quite markedly: 8.76%, compared with Sunday's 5.08% based on 3,069 tests.

On hospital wards, there are twelve more patients, making 230 in all Balearic hospitals: Mallorca 150, Ibiza 72, Minorca eight. There are four more patients in intensive care units - 51 (Mallorca 44, Ibiza four, Minorca three). The total number of people being attended to by the health service is 3,587, of whom 3,306 are being monitored by primary care: 2,712 of these people are in Mallorca, 523 in Ibiza, 69 in Minorca and two in Formentera. Seven more patients have been discharged and 52 other people have recovered.

The number of fatalities is now given as 381.

At municipality level, Pollensa has experienced a further increase. The number of cases is now 68, two fewer than Soller, where the number has been falling.