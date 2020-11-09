Greater knowledge being sought of posidonia ecosystems. 09-11-2020 Archive

Drones are being used to take high-resolution images of beach-dune ecosystems with posidonia in the Es Trenc-Salobrar de Campos Nature Park.

The regional environment ministry says that this is a pilot project for identifying the most suitable means of managing these ecosystems. Analysis of sediment, beach profiles and 3D modelling will aid understanding of factors influencing posidonia meadows and of how the banks of posidonia are formed on the beach. The results will be used for restoration activities in the future and for guiding efforts to develop more sustainable management methods.

Part of the so-called Posbemed Two project, the studies at Es Trenc will allow the development of strategies for enhancing the value of the posidonia dune and beach environment and the integration of these strategies into an overall coastal strategy.