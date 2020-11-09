The number of cases in Pollensa has gone up sharply. 09-11-2020 Archive

Updated figures from the Balearic health ministry indicate that the numbers of active cases of coronavirus have risen in thirty of Mallorca's 53 municipalities. There have been decreases in fourteen and no changes in nine.

In Palma, where for the obvious reason of population size there have always been most cases, there has been an increase of seven per cent over a three-day period to 1,674. There are specific areas of the city which are of particular concern to the health ministry, the latest being S'Escorxador.

In Manacor, where the main urban centre has been subject to mobility restrictions, the number of cases continues to rise but more slowly. There have been six more over the latest three-day period, increasing the total to 271.

There are three municipalities where the increases have been quite marked. In Pollensa, there has been an increase of over 80% from 37 on November 5 to 68. The health ministry is investigating the origins, not having drawn any conclusions as yet.

In Santanyi the number has gone up from 21 to 37. The ministry says that this is because of cases at a care home for the elderly. In Selva, the number isn't high - sixteen - but it does represent an increase of over 100% from seven.

Certain municipalities which had been showing upward trends now have lower numbers. These include Andratx, Arta and Felanitx. Soller, where there has been particular concern, is another. Others are Algaida, Campanet, Capdepera, Sant Llorenç, Santa Margalida, Ses Salines and Son Servera.

Palma 1,674 (+110)

Manacor 271 (+6)

Marratxi 130 (+20)

Inca 119 (+8)

Calvia 105 (+2)

Llucmajor 96 (+10)

Soller 70 (-2)

Pollensa 68 (+31)

Felanitx 49 (-1)

Capdepera 48 (-3)

Sa Pobla 42 (+12)

Sant Joan 40 (+2)

Santanyi 37 (+16)

Muro 34 (+6)

Santa Maria 32 (-1)

Binissalem 32 (no change)

Son Servera 31 (-4)

Campos 28 (+2)

Montuiri 28 (+3)

Sant Llorenç 27

Vilafranca 26 (+7)

Alaro 22 (+2)

Alcudia 22 (+2)

Andratx 21 (-4)

Lloseta 21 (+6)

Consell 20 (+1)

Santa Margalida 20 (-2)

Arta 19 (-6)

Selva 16 (+9)

Bunyola 15 (+4)

Sencelles 15 (-1)

Esporles 12 (+4)

Porreres 10 (+2)

Mancor de la Vall 9 (+6)

Maria de la Salut 9 (+5)

Algaida 8 (-1)

Campanet 6 (-3)

Ses Salines 6 (-3)

Sineu 6 (+2)

Ariany 5 (-2)

Costitx 5 (+3)

Llubi 5 (+1)

Valldemossa 5 (+1)

Puigpunyent 4 (+2)

Banyalbufar 2 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 1 (+1)

There are no cases in Buger, Escorca, Estellencs, Fornalutx and Petra; each of these are no change,