Jerusalema Dance Challenge in Mallorca. 04-11-2020 Youtube: Pierre Mallorca

The #JerusalemaChallenge has gone viral and people from all over the world, including Mallorca and social media sites are awash with groups dancing to the song, ‘Jerusalema’ including some nuns from a monastery in Trujillo.

The song 'Jerusalema' is by South Africans Master KG and features Nocembo, but they probably never imagined that their song would ring out from Sant Salvador hill, in Felanitx.

There are numerous Youtube videos and the one from Mallorca features several people dressed in white dancing at a well-known viewpoint in the area that offers some of the most spectacular views of the Island.

The positivity, energy and message of hope in the song is bouncing around the world and people seem to be getting into the spirit of the challenge and organising their own dances to the music.

Here’s some of them:

If you think you can do better send us your video!!