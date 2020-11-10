Son Sant Joan Airport fire. 06-11-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

A Swiss man has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire at Palma Airport last Friday, according to the National Police.

The incident happened on the fourth floor of the car park at Son Sant Joan Airport and four vehicles were damaged in the blaze.

Shortly after the fire was discovered Police stopped and questioned a man seen leaving the area.

He was reportedly uncooperative and allegedly tried to hit one of the Officers. Police launched a search during which they confiscated several lighters and a bottle of butane.