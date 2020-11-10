Pollensa, where the positive test rate has doubled. 10-11-2020 Archive

The regional health ministry has reacted to data which show increased incidence of coronavirus in Pollensa by asking residents to maximise measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

In the Pollensa health area there have been 48 new cases over the past week. The 14-day cumulative incidence has risen from 104.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 374.62. The seven-day positive test rate has gone from 6.1% to 12.6%.

Porto Cristo is another part of Mallorca where the ministry is wanting this maximisation of measures. Between November 2 and 9, there were 38 new cases in the Porto Cristo health area. The 14-day cumulative incidence has climbed from 290.56 cases per 100,000 to 484.26, while the seven-day positive test rate has risen from 7.56% to 11.59%.

The ministry says that cases in both Pollensa and Porto Cristo are localised and are of social, family and residential origin. The measures it is stressing are those which apply in general - the wearing of masks, social distancing of 1.5 metres, frequent washing of hands, ventilation of indoor spaces, a limit on social gatherings of six people.

The ministry has also issued a reminder as to the curfew from midnight to 6am, capacity limits and the ban on the sale of alcohol (by shops) after 10pm.