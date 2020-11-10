Manacor aid for businesses affected by lockdown
Over a million euros from the town hall
Manacor's mayor, Miquel Oliver, stressed on Tuesday that "Manacor cannot allow its economic activity to stop" and announced that the town hall is to spend 1.1 million euros in response to the health and economic emergency.
Of the 1.1 million, 800,000 euros will be for vouchers worth ten euros for residents of Manacor over the age of 18. These can be used in shops, restaurants and other establishments that will join the campaign.
The town hall is to develop a system whereby two vouchers per person can be downloaded. After these vouchers have been used, they will be validated by the town hall and the corresponding amounts paid out. The other 300,000 euros will be direct aid for bars and restaurants that don't have terraces, plus grants for establishments which do.
Oliver said that "we cannot allow to start seeing businesses closing". "We want a municipality that is rich in terms of its gastronomy and commercial activity and which is a reflection of Manacor society: diverse and active." The lockdown of the urban centre was a case of "it never rains, but pours". "We don't question the need for measures to tackle the pandemic, but this doesn't mean that we can't be critical of how they have been implemented."
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.