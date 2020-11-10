Manacor town hall, spending 1.1 million euros of lockdown aid. 10-11-2020 Archive

Shares:

Manacor's mayor, Miquel Oliver, stressed on Tuesday that "Manacor cannot allow its economic activity to stop" and announced that the town hall is to spend 1.1 million euros in response to the health and economic emergency.

Of the 1.1 million, 800,000 euros will be for vouchers worth ten euros for residents of Manacor over the age of 18. These can be used in shops, restaurants and other establishments that will join the campaign.

The town hall is to develop a system whereby two vouchers per person can be downloaded. After these vouchers have been used, they will be validated by the town hall and the corresponding amounts paid out. The other 300,000 euros will be direct aid for bars and restaurants that don't have terraces, plus grants for establishments which do.

Oliver said that "we cannot allow to start seeing businesses closing". "We want a municipality that is rich in terms of its gastronomy and commercial activity and which is a reflection of Manacor society: diverse and active." The lockdown of the urban centre was a case of "it never rains, but pours". "We don't question the need for measures to tackle the pandemic, but this doesn't mean that we can't be critical of how they have been implemented."