11-11-2020

During a press conference at London's "virtual" World Travel Market, President Armengol said on Wednesday that the Balearic government is prepared to carry out tests for UK tourists arriving in the Balearics.

The president added that the government's preference would be for tourists to arrive with evidence of a recent negative test. But if they don't, tests will be available on arrival.

Stressing the need for a common standard for the whole of Europe that will facilitate the recovery of international mobility and tourism, Armengol explained that the Balearic government is working with the Spanish and Canarian governments in creating a system that provides health guarantees to visitors and residents.

Pointing to the great impact of the Covid crisis on tourism, Armengol also offered an optimistic message: "We are convinced that we will overcome this crisis. We want tourists from the UK to return as soon as possible." She noted that the epidemiological situation in the Balearics is the second best in Spain after the Canaries.

Armengol indicated that this situation differs according to island. Ibiza has the most cases. Mallorca is in a better position than Ibiza, while Minorca and Formentera have low incidence rates. She suggested that this could be a factor in establishing differentiated corridors for tourist travel.

The president highlighted the availability of hotels to accommodate visitors who test positive, something not offered by other Spanish regions, and she welcomed advances made with the vaccine, confident that this will help to restart tourism in March next year.

Accompanying the president, tourism minister Iago Negueruela said that as well as intensifying health security, the Balearics' tourism recovery strategy is based on reinforcing the commitment to quality, on family tourism and on the elimination of "tourism of excesses". Negueruela added that the government is forecasting 11% economic growth in 2021 and a normalisation of tourism in 2022.