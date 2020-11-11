Palma Metro: going nowhere
Around 39,000 passengers used the Palma Metro in September, which is 67.5% less than a year ago and 828,000 people used the city buses, which is 78.7% less year-on-year, according to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics.
That means there’s been a bigger drop in public passenger transport in Palma than any other city in Spain with a metro, including Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid, Malaga, Seville and Valencia.
In Spain as a whole, the number of public transport users decreased by 44.6% in September with 232.8 million passengers, compared to 420.3 million in the same month of 2019.
