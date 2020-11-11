The positive test rate has dropped. 11-11-2020 Archive

The Balearic health ministry's report for Wednesday indicates a positive test rate of 5.17%, there having been 184 new positive cases, 148 in Mallorca, 29 in Ibiza, six in Minorca and one in Formentera.

On hospital wards in the Balearics, there are four fewer patients than on Tuesday - 212 - while there are two fewer patients in intensive care units (53 in total). Thirty-one more patients have left hospital, while a further 113 have recovered.

At municipality level, there is slightly better news in Manacor. The updated notification of cases per municipality (released on Wednesday) shows a decrease of four in the number of active cases. In Pollensa, where there was a steep rise, there has been a further increase but only by three.

Since the last figures were produced on Sunday, the number of active cases has risen in 27 of Mallorca's 53 municipalities, gone down in ten and stayed the same in sixteen.

Palma 1,685 (+11)

Manacor 267 (-4)

Marratxi 137 (+7)

Inca 130 (+11)

Calvia 110 (+5)

Llucmajor 95 (-1)

Pollensa 71 (+3)

Soller 70 (no change)

Felanitx 51 (+2)

Capdepera 49 (+1)

Santanyi 49 (+12)

Sa Pobla 42 (no change)

Sant Joan 41 (+1)

Muro 36 (+2)

Sant Llorenç 31 (+4)

Binissalem 30 (-2)

Son Servera 29 (-2)

Campos 28 (no change)

Montuiri 28 (no change)

Vilafranca 27 (+1)

Santa Maria 25 (-7)

Consell 24 (+4)

Lloseta 24 (+3)

Alaro 23 (+1)

Santa Margalida 22 (+2)

Selva 22 (+6)

Alcudia 20 (-2)

Andratx 20 (-1)

Bunyola 17 (+2)

Arta 15 (-4)

Sencelles 14 (-1)

Esporles 13 (+1)

Algaida 11 (+3)

Mancor de la Vall 10 (+1)

Porreres 10 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 9 (no change)

Campanet 7 (+1)

Ses Salines 7 (+1)

Ariany 6 (+1)

Costitx 5 (no change)

Llubi 5 (no change)

Sineu 5 (-1)

Valldemossa 5 (no change)

Puigpunyent 4 (no change)

Banyalbufar 3 (+1)

Buger 1 (+1)

Deya 1 (no change)

Escorca 1 (+1)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 1 (no change)

There are no cases in Estellencs, Fornalutx and Petra; each of these are no change.