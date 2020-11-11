The perimeter of Manacor's urban centre was closed a fortnight ago. 11-11-2020 MDB

Manacor town hall has asked the Balearic government to reconsider the lockdown of the urban centre, which was introduced at midnight on October 28.

The town hall is wanting alternative measures, which it believes will be more effective in reducing the incidence of coronavirus. The town hall has warned the government of the difficulty of keeping all accesses closed, given the number of roads, and believes that the perimeter closure has neither been effective nor reliable. The police - National and Manacor - have only managed to close twelve of the 37 accesses, the town hall maintains.

Up to 6,000 people live in isolated rural areas that are outside the confinement perimeter, but they - the town hall says - are still able to carry out their daily lives in the urban centre.

In urging a reconsideration, the town hall is asking for greater resources to enforce the other measures that the government has established. It regrets that cultural activities have been given exemption, because of the "strict protocols" being applied, and wants alternatives for the restaurant sector as well as aid for the local economy.