Manacor perimeter lockdown extended
Will last for another fortnight
Despite the request from Manacor town hall for a reconsideration of the lockdown of the urban centre, the Balearic government has ordered its extension until November 26.
The government has also decreed that the curfew in Manacor will start at 10pm and not at midnight. This will come into effect on Thursday, as also will health ministry authorisation for the town hall to allow bars and restaurants to increase their "occupation of the public way"; in other words, they can expand their terrace space.
There has been an improvement in the data in Manacor. The 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 on October 28 (which was when the lockdown of the perimeter started) was 662, while the positive test rate was 662. By November 9, the 14-day indicator was 572 and the positive test rate was five per cent.
