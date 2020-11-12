Minor arrested in Palma
A minor has been arrested in Palma for allegedly stealing more than ten mopeds from different neighbourhoods of the city.
A Police patrol spotted the youth riding a moped without a helmet at around 22:30 in Son Gotleu and signalled him to pull over, but he allegedly ignored them, fled at high speed and disappeared into an area that was inaccessible to the Officers.
When the Police saw the suspect walking along the street minutes later they stopped and searched him and allegedly found keys for a moped that was reported stolen on October 24.
The National Police believe the youth is linked to 10 thefts in the Pere Garau, Foners and Mercat areas of Palma in recent months.
The investigation is ongoing.
