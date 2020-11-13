Mallorca Weather Forecast for Friday
Mallorca Weather for November 13
Palma is sunny and very windy today with a high of 23 degrees and a low of 11.
It’s 22 in Andratx with hazy sunshine, a light easterly wind and a low of 13 degrees.
Santanyi is cloudy this morning and sunny this afternoon with strong winds and a high of 23 falling to 12 degrees overnight.
It’s 23 in Pollensa and overcast all day with a mild wind, a low of 11 and the possibility of a shower or two.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Sa Marina Puravida, Alcudia.
Deya is 21 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with 20 kilometre an hour southeasterly winds and a low of 11.
