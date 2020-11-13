Classified Adverts 13-11-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

MALLORCACARHIRECOMPANY.COM Long term vehicle rental available from just 10 € per day. Call 627-294626.



WANTED: True Teacher for home schooling. My sons are in year 10 and year 11 at an International school in the South West of Majorca. I do not agree with unlawful masks and interference with our physical/ mental health. If you can assist them from home and this resonates with you please contact email: heiditrueteacher@gmail.com



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.











THE ACADEMY International School welcomes applications from qualified secondary school teachers to join our expanding team during 2020/2021 for supply work, extra support or part time positions. We are particularly interested in hearing from maths and language teachers. Please send your CV to hr@theacademyschool.com



GARDENER, POOL MAN, caretaker is looking for work. Experienced. 633-664033.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.





LOVELY WOODEN CABINET, bargain at 80 €. Cancer Care Charity Shop, San Agustín. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself. Lots more furniture available.



SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (has own car). Call 610-296076.



DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contant Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.



4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com





BARGAIN! MOBILITY SCOOTER for sale, nearly new. Reduced to 450 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustín. Telephone 609-848622.



8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



THREE BEDROOM luxury penthouse of contemporary design with a private rooftop pool and stunning views of the bay of Puerto Andratx. SWOPTA10147 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com