Right now, 64 percent of the passengers arriving at Son Sant Joan Airport in Palma don't need to prove they're Covid-free, according to data from Aena.

395,906 passengers arrived in the Islands in October and 251,631 of them came from other Autonomous Communities, which means almost two thirds of all passengers wouldn’t have to present proof that they're not infected.

The other 36 percent arriving in Palma in October were foreign citizens who must present proof that they're coronavirus-free, despite the fact that the epidemiological situation is much better in their own countries than in many Autonomous Communities.

Germany and the United Kingdom have a lower level of contagion than Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Extremadura, Murcia, Navarra, the Basque Country, La Rioja, Ceuta and Melilla. But all German and British travellers would need to have a negative PCR test to travel to the Balearic Islands, whereas domestic residents don't.

Incidence Figures

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Thursday that the UK has a cumulative incidence of 471.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and Germany has 297, whereas, Aragon has 914.7 cases, Castilla y León has 848.74 cases, Catalonia has 589.08 cases and Madrid has an incidence of 328.89 cases.

Ministry of Health data seems to show that foreign tourists are not a source of contagion. Only 124 cases have been imported since May and between November 5 and November 11 only twelve imported cases of coronavirus were diagnosed.

Nationwide, 4,382 imported cases were diagnosed with 879 in Madrid, 710 in the Canary Islands, 649 in Andalusia and 362 in the Valencian Community.

Foreign tourists arriving in the Balearic Islands from overseas have to fill out a form stating that they don’t have coronavirus symptoms, but from November 23, a negative PCR test result will be mandatory.

Returning Residents

Residents of the Balearics returning from the Peninsula will also have to present proof that they are coronavirus-free.

PCR tests cost 90-140 euros depending on where they are performed.