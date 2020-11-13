Selva, Mallorca. 12-11-2020 Teresa Ayuga

The alarm has been raised in Selva after the number of coronavirus infections soared from 7 to 25 in just 7 days, mostly in Caimari.

Mayor Joan Rotger has called on residents to "take the utmost precautions and wear face masks in establishments when they’re not eating or drinking."

On Monday the percentage increase in the last week was 168, but that figure has increased as close contacts of the first people infected have been tracked down.

Nursery

The Educa-Covid protocol was activated after one of the teachers at the Es Roser Nursery tested positive for coronavirus.

The teacher has been quarantined until Monday and tests have been performed on 10 boys and girls from her classroom.

"All of the tests done on the children are negative," said Mayor Joan Rotger.

Selva City Council has thoroughly disinfected the nursery school premises and staff are being screened for the virus.

“We know that around 15 of the 25 officially active cases are in Caimari,” said Mayor Rotger.

The City Council has also stepped up disinfection measures and screened all Municipal employees in Caimari which has 750 residents.