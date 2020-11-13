Marmaronetta angustirostris ducks, s'Albufera Natural Park, Mallorca. 12-11-2020 CAIB

44 ducks have been released in s’Albufera Natural Park by technicians from the Species Protection Service.

The marbled marmaronetta angustirostris was put on the critically endangered list in Spain in 2018.

The ducks were born at Cologne Zoo in Germany within a captive breeding program for species at imminent risk of extinction, according to the Ministry of the Environment.

30 marmaronetta angustirostris ducks were also released in S’Albufera Natural Park last year as part of the Homeyer Plan for the recovery of aquatic species.

The ducks released on Thursday have been tagged with official rings by the Balearic Islands Wildlife Recovery Consortium so that they can be monitored and COFID can analyse how they adapt to the islands.

The Ministry of the Environment says the population of marmaronetta angustirostris ducks in the Balearic Islands has grown in recent years.