Uk travel restrictions to be reduced very soon: Minister
The British Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, offered British tourists a lifeline this morning indicating that British travel restrictions could be eased very soon.
No further details were available but it has been rumoured for some time now that the British government were looking at scaling back restrictions, a move which would be widely welcomed on Majorca.
