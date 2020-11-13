Sterilising feed dispensers are being introduced. 13-11-2020 Jaume Morey

Palma town hall is aiming to cut the city's pigeon population by between thirty and fifty per cent over the next four years.

The director-general for health, Joaquín De Maria, explains that there are to be automatic dispensers with sterilising feed in the 88 neighbourhoods of the city. The first such dispenser was installed in Plaça Olivar on Friday, one of the parts of Palma which attracts most pigeons. For now, the feed is normal and the objective is to attract the pigeons to the dispenser, as between March and October - their reproductive season - the sterilising feed will be used.

A study of the pigeon population in 61 of the 88 neighbourhoods has come up with a figure of 15,186 pigeons. On this basis, it is estimated that Palma has 21,907 pigeons in all. There is to be a more complete census.

The town hall is reminding the public that feeding pigeons can attract fines of between 60 and 300 euros.