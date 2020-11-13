The incident was reported to the National Police. 13-11-2020 Efe

Shares:

The parents of an eight-year-old boy have reported the attempted abduction of their son to the National Police.

On Friday, the boy left his school - the CIDE primary in Son Rapinya, Palma - to go home for lunch. He was on his own, as the family home is close by. As he reached his home, two men in a van appeared. One stayed in the van, while the other got out, spoke to the boy and invited him to get into the van.

The boy ran off to where his mother works, which is also close by.

The school has sent a circular to parents to reassure them and has asked its security company to step up controls.