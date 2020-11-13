Attempted abduction of boy in Palma
The boy was approached by men in a van
The parents of an eight-year-old boy have reported the attempted abduction of their son to the National Police.
On Friday, the boy left his school - the CIDE primary in Son Rapinya, Palma - to go home for lunch. He was on his own, as the family home is close by. As he reached his home, two men in a van appeared. One stayed in the van, while the other got out, spoke to the boy and invited him to get into the van.
The boy ran off to where his mother works, which is also close by.
The school has sent a circular to parents to reassure them and has asked its security company to step up controls.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.